South Africa: The Fatal Attraction of the EFF's Populist Rhetoric

29 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mokubung Nkomo

The EFF has repeatedly revealed itself to be anti-science, anti-knowledge, shallow in its understanding of the deep meaning of education and bordering on fascist. It purports to be pan-African in outlook, and yet grills Malusi Gigaba on his national origins. It's simply bizarre. The many young and disaffected people attracted by the EFF's rhetoric are being taken for a ride.

We live in a topsy-turvy reality where truth has been perverted beyond recognition. Falsehoods have become normalised; moral and ethical sensibilities hollowed and corrupted; integrity banished from civil interactions; and civic obligation to serve the public faithfully has become dangerously anaemic. Avarice and self-aggrandisement earn one a higher social status. It is surreal.

Values that undergird our constitutional democracy are cavalierly undermined by those who are sworn to uphold them. The present has indeed become a perverted reality that the founding forebears of our constitutional democracy would suffer a second passing if they were resurrected at this moment and confronted by this shameful spectacle.

Some of the most vociferous voices on the other side of the Parliamentary aisle, charged with holding the government accountable, are themselves eagerly awaiting their turn to plunder even more mercilessly. So, their theatrical protestations are...

