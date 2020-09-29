South Africa: Back to Work for Commuters, but the Trains Are Scarce

28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Under Level 1 coronavirus regulations, more people will head back to work using either private vehicles or public transport. For those using public transport there are limitations, notably at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Only two lines have been operational at Metrorail in Cape Town since the resumption of train services on 1 July. Services are slowly expected to resume, with the line running to Bellville and Monte Vista expected to begin running in early October.

Presently, there are two lines operational in Cape Town: The Cape Flats Line from Cape Town to Retreat and the Southern Line, from Cape Town to Fish Hoek station. Daily Maverick took a train ride to see what travel is like under the "new normal".

We arrived at the Cape Town station -- the biggest train station in the city, to take a train to Observatory station on the Southern Line. As we entered the concourse area, the area with a few ATMs, shops and food outlets, there was no enforcement of mask-wearing. Some men boldly walked into the concourse with bare faces, despite face coverings being required when in public spaces.

When asked about the mask-wearing, Western Cape Metrorail marketing and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.