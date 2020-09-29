South Africa: Back to Work for Commuters, but the Trains Are Scarce

analysis

Under Level 1 coronavirus regulations, more people will head back to work using either private vehicles or public transport. For those using public transport there are limitations, notably at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Only two lines have been operational at Metrorail in Cape Town since the resumption of train services on 1 July. Services are slowly expected to resume, with the line running to Bellville and Monte Vista expected to begin running in early October.

Presently, there are two lines operational in Cape Town: The Cape Flats Line from Cape Town to Retreat and the Southern Line, from Cape Town to Fish Hoek station. Daily Maverick took a train ride to see what travel is like under the "new normal".

We arrived at the Cape Town station -- the biggest train station in the city, to take a train to Observatory station on the Southern Line. As we entered the concourse area, the area with a few ATMs, shops and food outlets, there was no enforcement of mask-wearing. Some men boldly walked into the concourse with bare faces, despite face coverings being required when in public spaces.

When asked about the mask-wearing, Western Cape Metrorail marketing and...