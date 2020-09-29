South Africa: Richard Mdluli Gets Jail Time and Leave to Appeal Denied

29 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to five years in prison for kidnapping and assault charges that date back to 1998. Mdluli immediately applied for leave to appeal in an attempt to avoid donning orange overalls, but his application was denied.

Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been sentenced to five years in prison for charges of kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which occurred while Mdluli was commander of the Vosloorus police station in 1998.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the South Gauteng High Court dismissed Mdluli and Mthunzi's calls for a non-custodial sentence, which they claimed would be more appropriate as they needed to provide for their families and were at risk of contracting Covid-19 in prison.

Handing down the sentence on Tuesday, the judge said he had considered imposing prison time, a suspended sentence and even victim compensation in the form of a fine.

"But the circumstances of this case because we're dealing with two senior policemen who abrogated to themselves powers which police normally have but these powers were abused to such an extent that the effect was devastating on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.