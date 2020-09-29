South Africa: Richard Mdluli Gets Jail Time and Leave to Appeal Denied

analysis

The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to five years in prison for kidnapping and assault charges that date back to 1998. Mdluli immediately applied for leave to appeal in an attempt to avoid donning orange overalls, but his application was denied.

Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been sentenced to five years in prison for charges of kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which occurred while Mdluli was commander of the Vosloorus police station in 1998.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the South Gauteng High Court dismissed Mdluli and Mthunzi's calls for a non-custodial sentence, which they claimed would be more appropriate as they needed to provide for their families and were at risk of contracting Covid-19 in prison.

Handing down the sentence on Tuesday, the judge said he had considered imposing prison time, a suspended sentence and even victim compensation in the form of a fine.

"But the circumstances of this case because we're dealing with two senior policemen who abrogated to themselves powers which police normally have but these powers were abused to such an extent that the effect was devastating on...