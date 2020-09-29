South Africa: Mdluli's D-Day - Former Crime Intelligence Boss and Zuma Ally Faces Sentencing

analysis

Richard Mdluli was a key cog in the state security machinery that protected Jacob Zuma. On Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court will sentence him after he was convicted of kidnapping and assault.

Richard Mdluli was relatively unknown before he was unlawfully appointed to head Crime Intelligence in 2009, two months after former president Jacob Zuma was elected. The media then exposed allegations of kidnapping, intimidation and assault, committed a decade earlier while Mdluli was commander of the Vosloorus police station.

The former Crime Intelligence boss was a key member of a group of justice and security sector leaders who protected Zuma and hounded his opponents. After years of legal wrangling, the first criminal consequences he will have to face, however, relate to the allegations that brought him to the public's attention.

On Tuesday 28 September 2020, the Johannesburg High Court will hand down its sentence against Mdluli and his co-accused, former police officer Mthembeni Mthunzi, who in 2019 were found guilty of the 1998 kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe, who had married Mduli's customary law wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and Mthunzi went to a house in Vosloorus where they assaulted Buthelezi's friend, Alice Manana, forcing her...