South Africa: Boks Must Clear Huge Hurdles to Play in Rugby Championship

analysis

Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, made all the right noises about the world champions wanting to play in the 2020 Rugby Championship, but simultaneously made a strong case for why it's a bad idea.

Publicly, Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber have no choice but to say how much they want the 2019 Rugby Championship and World Cup winners to play again this year. But their extensive list of reasons why it would be a bad idea, which they outlined in detail, left the impression that privately their outlook might be different.

It's hard enough to play against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas at full strength and fully prepared. Playing against those teams, but particularly the All Blacks, with little or no preparation, is a recipe for humiliation. That's exactly the scenario the world champions face after six months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Erasmus and Nienaber, who took the Boks from a ragtag shambles in 2017 to world champions in 20 months, understand how easy it is to throw that legacy and hard work away. As rugby coaches they desperately want to put a team on the field, but both men are steeped enough...