South Africa: Boks Must Clear Huge Hurdles to Play in Rugby Championship

29 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, made all the right noises about the world champions wanting to play in the 2020 Rugby Championship, but simultaneously made a strong case for why it's a bad idea.

Publicly, Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber have no choice but to say how much they want the 2019 Rugby Championship and World Cup winners to play again this year. But their extensive list of reasons why it would be a bad idea, which they outlined in detail, left the impression that privately their outlook might be different.

It's hard enough to play against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas at full strength and fully prepared. Playing against those teams, but particularly the All Blacks, with little or no preparation, is a recipe for humiliation. That's exactly the scenario the world champions face after six months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Erasmus and Nienaber, who took the Boks from a ragtag shambles in 2017 to world champions in 20 months, understand how easy it is to throw that legacy and hard work away. As rugby coaches they desperately want to put a team on the field, but both men are steeped enough...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.