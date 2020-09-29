Mozambique: Covid-19 Growth Continues, Mainly In Maputo

29 September 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Covid-19 deaths have reached 54 and the total cases 7,757, the Ministry of Health reported today. (27 Sep) Increase in deaths remains exponential, doubling every month. But the number of new cases has slowed, from 214 a day a week ago to 175 a day now. Of 168 new cases, 118 were in Maputo and Matola, which remains the main centre of the epidemic. In contrast, an anti-body blood test survey done by the National Institute of Health in Tete city showed less than 1% of the city's population has or has had Covid-19.

