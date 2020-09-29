Mozambique: Renamo Junta Small War Continues

29 September 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

The Renamo dissident group led by Mariano Nhongo continues to wage a small and largely unchallenged war along the main north-south EN1 road running along the border between Manica and Sofala.

Many of the attacks are at the Pungue River bridge and in two attacks on buses on 17 and 20 September two people were killed and 11 injured. Two attacks on the same days south of the Inchope junction on a bus and lorries did not cause injuries.

There have also been attacks on villages. Nhongo denies some of the attacks, but has also threatened to attack the Mafambisse sugar factory on the road to Beira.

Carta de Mocambique (22 Sep) says defence forces have set up more than 10 traffic control posts between Inchope and Muxungue to the south. The posts are meant to protect the route from the armed attacks.

However, the men say they are without sufficient food and demand bribes from passing traffic. Carta says that those who refuse to pay a bribe are sometimes ambushed later.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.