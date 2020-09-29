Mozambique: Renamo Junta Small War Continues

The Renamo dissident group led by Mariano Nhongo continues to wage a small and largely unchallenged war along the main north-south EN1 road running along the border between Manica and Sofala.

Many of the attacks are at the Pungue River bridge and in two attacks on buses on 17 and 20 September two people were killed and 11 injured. Two attacks on the same days south of the Inchope junction on a bus and lorries did not cause injuries.

There have also been attacks on villages. Nhongo denies some of the attacks, but has also threatened to attack the Mafambisse sugar factory on the road to Beira.

Carta de Mocambique (22 Sep) says defence forces have set up more than 10 traffic control posts between Inchope and Muxungue to the south. The posts are meant to protect the route from the armed attacks.

However, the men say they are without sufficient food and demand bribes from passing traffic. Carta says that those who refuse to pay a bribe are sometimes ambushed later.