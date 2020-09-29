Nigeria: Jonathan Updates Buhari On Mali's Political Crisis

29 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is planning to converge again to discuss outstanding grey areas on Mali's political issues.

This move, said to be at the behest of ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, was disclosed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari when he received ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in the State House.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, recalled that Mali's military junta had appointed a civilian as an interim president who will run the country's affairs for 18 months.

The interim president has the mandate to restore Mali to constitutional democracy, after a military intervention which ousted former President Ibrahim Keita, in accordance with the demand of West African leaders before sanctions already imposed on the country could be lifted.

The statement added: "However, according to the Special Envoy, the military leaders are yet to satisfy ECOWAS' demand of a full civilian as vice president, and what his roles would be in government.

"That position is currently being held by a serving military officer, who was also one of the leaders of the take-over.

"President Buhari counselled the Special Envoy to present a formal report to the new ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, 'who will then write us officially, and we then determine the next steps.'

"The President said with about two-thirds of Mali currently under occupation by terrorists, 'the priority of the military should be to secure their country,' rather than hold on to power."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.