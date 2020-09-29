South Africa: There's So Much More to Our Heritage Than Braaing

opinion

If we for a moment switch off the ignorance, hate and fearmongers on social media, commercial and political platforms, step out of our cultural comfort zones and siloes, and actually try to learn a bit more about who we are and where we come from, we may start weaving a new narrative about what it means to be South African.

First published by Daily Maverick 168

Heritage Day is meant to recognise and celebrate the diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the tapestry of South Africa. A day for citizens to tell their stories about who they are and where they come from. Sadly, we are so polarised as a South African society, that the one day which was meant to celebrate all that we are, has had to devolve into the lowest common denominator of all that we eat, National Braai Day.

Twenty-six years after the demise of apartheid, we still see bigoted diatribes about how backward we would be if not for the civilising influence of our colonial masters.

We are told by some white compatriots that State Capture proves that blacks are incapable of governing.

Companies such as Unilever, which sell products like TRESemmé,...