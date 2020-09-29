South Africa: Jacob Zuma Foundation Sails Very Close to the Wind On Accusations Against Zondo

opinion

The Jacob Zuma Foundation's assertion that 'it is clear... (Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo) has made up his mind that he will treat President Zuma harshly in order to secure for himself a future career in the highest office in the judiciary' skates on very thin legal ice. Just as interesting is the foundation's statement that State Capture is just 'a theory'. Legal shots have been fired.

Judges are often looked at with awe and admiration. However, the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma Foundation seems to have lost that admiration for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The foundation issued a widely reported statement on Wednesday 23 September 2020 slating Justice Zondo.

The rebuke of Judge Zondo by the foundation came two days after Justice Zondo updated the public on Zuma's second scheduled appearance at the State Capture Inquiry, and reads like a complaint about judicial corruption - at least this may be what some members of the public may consider it to be. To start with, the statement questions the bona fides of Justice Zondo:

"His media conference was ill-advised and utterly inappropriate for a person of his seniority in the judiciary," reads the statement. The foundation "noted with dismay the...