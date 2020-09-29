Nigeria: PDP Condemns Akeredolu's Comment On Mimiko, Kumuyi

The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election yesterday condemned a comment that was attributed to the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, which stated that a former Governor of the State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko is his enemy for life as a hate speech and act of political terrorism.

The PDP's campaign council expressed shock at Akeredolu's comment on a national television on Sunday that declared Mimiko his "enemies for life" for rejecting him and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the October 10, 2020, governorship elections.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that Akeredolu's comment that the former governor and a former Chief Judge, Justice Seyinde Kumuyi "are my enemies for life because they chose to support someone else. I hope God will forgive me" was an irresponsible hate speech and the highest form of political terrorism in Nigeria's contemporary history, which must be condemned by all.

Ologbondiyan said: "We know that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have become deflated and overwhelmed by the massive support for Mr. Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP across the state. But it is indeed unfortunate that the governor can toe such ungodly path in his desperation to cling to power despite being rejected by his people due to his failures.

"It is equally unfortunate that even as a Christian, Governor Akeredolu had decided to tread a course that is totally against the tenets of the holy book, to name others 'enemies for life' because of a blind desperation to hold on to office."

He likened the desperation that moved Akeredolu to make the comment to type exhibited by the biblical rejected Cain, who slew his brother Abel out of envy for being more preferred because of his good works.

Ologbondiyan declared: "Our party can also relate this to the desperation with which Governor Akeredolu and his agents have been hounding the PDP's candidate, Jegede, including their attempt on his life at Oba-Akoko, just because the people had accepted him."

He said that Nigerians have now understood that Akeredolu refused to serve the people of Ondo State because he perceived them as "enemies for life," adding that "this explains why Governor Akeredolu and his party the APC have been imposing heavy taxes, increasing levies and fees and taking all manner of steps to make life miserable for the people.

"Our campaign wants Governor Akeredolu to note that the Ondo people cannot be cowed by his enmity towards them. Ondo State belongs to the people and Governor Akeredolu cannot intimidate anybody to submission."

The PDP also counseled Akeredolu to realise that no serious Ondo leader is still with him and quietly accept the fact of his rejection by the people ahead of the election.