Nigeria: Vigilante Group Canvasses Inclusion in Community Policing

29 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) yesterday called on the federal government to integrate its members into the community policing initiative of government in order to fight insecurity in the country.

At a press conference held in Abuja, the Commandant-General and National Chairman of VGN, Navy Capt Abubakar Umar (rtd), said over one million members across the country operate and reside within their communities.

He pointed out that the 30 kilometre walk organised by the group in Àbuja was also carried out by members across the country as security sensitisation to reassure the Nigerian Government and its people of their presence in every ward, local government area and state, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Umar said members of the vigilance group are passionate about the security state in the country, noting that some members have paid the supreme price in the cause of securing their localities despite not being paid by the government.

"Therefore, we can serve as an important component of the federal government proposed community policing. Our members are in every nook and cranny of border towns and villages.

"Initially, our primary duties was to assist the police, but today, we have extended our security services and surveillance to Customs Service, Immigration Service, NDLEA and the military," he said.

The group appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the capacity of the group to work with other security agencies.

"We, as members of VGN, are appealing to our President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to look into our bill through our relevance in the local security and intelligence networking in Nigeria. VGN is presently working together with the military, Nigeria Police, NDLEA, NSCDC, SSS, Customs and Immigration Services," he stated.

