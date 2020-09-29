Morocco: Casablanca - Three Arrested for Fraud and Organization of Illegal Immigration Operations

28 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Policemen on Sunday arrested three people in Casablanca for fraud, organization of illegal immigration operations and human trafficking.

The suspects, aged between 36 and 56, were arrested following a complaint received by police services from three victims, National Police (DGSN) said in a statement.

The suspects made their victims believe that they were organizing illegal immigration operations to European coasts against a sum of 15,000 dirhams for each person, the source added.

Searches carried out at a store in Al Azhar district in Casablanca led to the seizure of 7 jet Skis, 7 inflatable zodiacs, 5 boats, 10 marine engines as well as 5 cartridges for hunting rifles, it said.

The suspects were placed on custody pending the end of investigations led by the competent public prosecutor's office.

Read the original article on MAP.

