Tanzania: Kcu Pays 6.8bn/ - to Kagera Coffee Farmers

FARMERS in Kagera Region have been paid a total of 6,776,018,000/- for their coffee sold through the Kagera Cooperative Union (KCU 1990 Ltd), it has been revealed.

KCU General Manager Mr Edson Rugaimukama told the 'Daily News' in an interview here that the outstanding debt had been cleared.

"We are happy that the 100 per cent target has been surpassed, while all the coffee delivered to the Union by farmers had been paid for by September 12th, this year," he said.

Mr Rugaimukama said KCU comprised about 134 Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS). Out of the number, 53 were in Muleba District, 27 in Missenyi, 51 in Bukoba Rural, while three others were in Bukoba Urban.

Expounding, he said during the 2020/21 crop buying season which started on May 1st, this year, the Union had targeted to collect a total of 16,369,200 kilogrammes of cherry coffee worth 21,313,800,000/-.

"Until September 21st, this year, the Union had collected a total of 17,558,035 kilogrammes of cherry coffee worth 21,988,177,500/-. This was equivalent to 107 per cent performance. During the 2019/2020 crop season KCU targeted to collect about 12,640 tonnes of coffee (2,640 tonnes of organic and 10,000 tonnes conventional coffee)," he said.

President John Magufuli directed Cooperative Unions in Kagera Region to ensure that coffee farmers are paid their dues promptly. He issued the directive while addressing a campaign rally at the Gymkhana Grounds in Bukoba Municipal Council recently; noting that funds to offset the farmers' dues was available.

He said the government was keen to ensure that the farmers enjoy the fruits of their sweat and promised that if re-elected, he would ensure a coffee auction was held in Bukoba.

"I have received reports that some of the coffee was being smuggled to a neighbouring country, where the farmers are paid higher prices. This trend cannot be allowed to continue. We shall make sure that the auction is held here," he said.

The government has already announced that farmers who collected their coffee through Cooperative Unions in Kagera Region will be paid 12bn/-.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Kusaya made the revelation in Mwanza City recently, where he chaired a meeting that was attended by officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industries and those from Kagera Cooperative Union (KCU-1990 Ltd) and Karagwe District Cooperative Union (KDCU). The meeting was held at the Mwanza Regional Commissioner's office.

Mr Kusaya revealed that during the current crop buying season which started in June, this year a total of 32bn/- had already been paid to the farmers being payment for 62,336 tonnes of cherry coffee and 31,168 tonnes of clean coffee collected by the Unions and Primary Cooperative Societies.

Mr Kusaya noted that the government was committed to ensure that farmers in the country are paid their money noting that the system used by Cooperative Unions and AMCOS was guaranteed and appealed to the farmers to be patient as foreign private buyers had shown interest to buy Tanzanian coffee after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Unions delayed selling the coffee and this resulted in delay to pay the farmers. However, the government is ready to bail out the Unions through the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) that will issue loans to the Unions to pay the farmers," he said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Trade and Industries, Prof Riziki Shemdoe said in collaboration with the Ministry for Agriculture, they were looking for viable and reliable markets as directed by President Magufuli.

He explained that private buyers and companies were allowed to buy coffee through Cooperative Unions and AMCOS, but they should offer attractive and competitive prices.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary, Prof Faustin Kamuzora noted that coffee farmers were getting almost 75 per cent of the world market price, adding that KCU and KDCU were doing a wonderful job to ensure that the farmers were properly paid.

Equally, he appealed to Tanzanians to drink more coffee to strengthen the domestic market instead of the present trend whereby almost 93 per cent of the locally produced coffee was exported.

The Registrar of the Tanzania Cooperative Commission (TCC), Dr Benson Ndiege said private buyers were welcome but they should sign contracts with Cooperative Unions and AMCOS to ensure that the payments benefit the farmers.

He directed Cooperative Union leaders especially those in Kagera Region to ensure the first come, first served philosophy by paying famers who sold their crop as was agreed during a meeting attended by Permanent Secretaries - Ministry of Agriculture and Trade and Industries, respectively.

A report from the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) indicated that coffee collections during the 2020/21 season had reached 79,245, tonnes (about 73 per cent) of cherry coffee, while the target was to collect 108,000 tonnes.

As for clean coffee the collections stood at 44,695 tonnes (almost 63 per cent) while the target was to collect 70,000 tonnes.

Farmers were being paid initial payment of 1,200/- for a kilogramme for dry cherry and 1, 250/--1,500/- for a kilogramme of parchment.