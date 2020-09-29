Tanzania: Lissu - Vote for Chadema to Power, Get Improved Services

29 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

CHADEMA presidential candidate, Mr Tundu Lissu has asked Tarime Urban constituency residents in Mara Region to vote for him to power on 28th October if they want improved servi

Mr Lissu, while in his first rally campaign in Tarime town on Sunday, told the residents to elect his team especially Tarime Urban aspirant, Ms Esther Matiko, who is contesting to defend the post for the second time and any candidate aspiring to be a Councillor via CHADEMA party.

"I have trust in you that you will fulfill your responsibility." Mr Lissu told the residents gathered at the old Tarime market grounds.

He also campaigned for other Chadema candidates vying for councillorship seats in the area, saying: "Give us many votes... vote for the other Chadema candidates."

Mr Lissu was in Mara Region last weekend and campaigned also in Bunda and Musoma town.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.