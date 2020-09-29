Tanzania: Lissu - Vote for Chadema to Power, Get Improved Services

CHADEMA presidential candidate, Mr Tundu Lissu has asked Tarime Urban constituency residents in Mara Region to vote for him to power on 28th October if they want improved servi

Mr Lissu, while in his first rally campaign in Tarime town on Sunday, told the residents to elect his team especially Tarime Urban aspirant, Ms Esther Matiko, who is contesting to defend the post for the second time and any candidate aspiring to be a Councillor via CHADEMA party.

"I have trust in you that you will fulfill your responsibility." Mr Lissu told the residents gathered at the old Tarime market grounds.

He also campaigned for other Chadema candidates vying for councillorship seats in the area, saying: "Give us many votes... vote for the other Chadema candidates."

Mr Lissu was in Mara Region last weekend and campaigned also in Bunda and Musoma town.