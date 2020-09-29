Tanzania: Govt Unveils Electronic Budgeting System

THE government has launched an electronic system to prepare budgets of parastatal organisations and directs accounting officers to apply it during their 2021/22 budget preparations.

Speaking at a launching event, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Finance and Planning, Mary Maganga on behalf of Permanent Secretary, Doto James, directed the Treasury Registrar, Athumani Mbuttuka not to accept any budget prepared out of the system.

Ms Maganga commended the Treasury Registrar, saying the introduction of the system was as a result of efforts of his office in strengthening management of public funds in government's agencies, institutions and public organisations, adding: "This helps in controlling loopholes that were causing losses in government revenue collections.

"I truly commend our experts, our fellow Tanzanians in the government, who enabled customisation of this system. And let me thank the fifth phase government, because all these achievements were possible under the good leadership of President John Magufuli."

Ms Maganga stated that in order to realise efficiency in the management of the public wealth, the office of the treasury registrar requires among other things to have strong electronic systems that would simplify the management of those resources.

She said having such systems would reduce loss of revenues, strengthen and increase accountability and as well enhance budget assessment and monitoring.

She added that by June 2019 the government had invested about 59.6tri/- in 266 public institutions, companies, and organisations.

Earlier, Mr Mbuttuka said in 2019/20 he collaborated with the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments-RALG) and the Ministry of Finance and Planning to introduce a programme known as the PlanRep.

He said the system had already been used by the local government authorities since 2017/18, and now his office has improved it so that institutions under the Office of the Treasury Registrar could also use it.

The Treasury Registrar further said the system was generated by the local experts adhering to the Government Financial Statistic- GFSM-2014.

He said the new system would also reduce other electronic budget systems that were initiated without consent from the ministry that is the chief custodian of finance and public properties.