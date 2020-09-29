Tanzania: CCM Will Still Protect Your Interests, Farmers Told

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) government will keep on protecting interests of local farmers so that they continue benefiting from their sweat without any disturbance.

That was said by the party's member of Central Committee, Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister at a campaign rally in Rubale Ward-Kagera region, yesterday, while asking farmers not to be misled by politicians, who want to take advantage of them.

"You should not be misled by lies that the government is not defending your interests, we have worked hard to defend your interest," he said, noting that the price of coffee dropped as a result of global market changes.

According to him, soon after assuming the office the government initiated plans of reviving five strategic crops naming them as coffee, cotton, cashew nuts, tea and tobacco.

"All these crops were affected by the indicative prices set in the world market," he said, trashing claims that only coffee was affected by the new prices.

According to him, the prices of the cash crops were affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, thus lowering the price and Cashew-nuts from 3,300/- to 1,900/- per kilo.

"Big auctions for coffee are in Kenya that is still suffering from Covid-19; therefore it wasn't that easy for the crop to maintain its normal price(s) due to the pandemic" he stressed.

Mr Majaliwa who is in Kagera for general election campaigns, asked the electorates to vote their party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, Bukoba Rural constituency Member of Parliament aspirant, Mr Jason Rweikiza and Rubale Ward Councilor, Mr Rwegasira Rwechungura as well as other councillors in the constituency.

On water service, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 4.09bn/- had been released to improve its projects in various villages citing them as Ibwera, Kasharu, Kitahya, Katale, Itongo, Bituntu, Kibona, Katoro, Mikoni, Kibirizi Ngarama, Ruhoko and Ruhunga.