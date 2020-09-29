South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Ulundi Police

29 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ulundi police are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating Mbali Masango (35) who went missing on 09 September 2020. She left her home at Magamanxa to visit her uncle in Mabehlana area and never reached her destination. She is dark in complexion, medium built, has an old burnt scar on her left ankle and has spots all over her legs. It is unknown what he was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Lieutenant Colonel Adonis on 082 557 6719 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.