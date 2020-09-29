South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Ulundi Police

press release

Ulundi police are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating Mbali Masango (35) who went missing on 09 September 2020. She left her home at Magamanxa to visit her uncle in Mabehlana area and never reached her destination. She is dark in complexion, medium built, has an old burnt scar on her left ankle and has spots all over her legs. It is unknown what he was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Lieutenant Colonel Adonis on 082 557 6719 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.