South Africa: Man in Court for Murder

press release

On 26 September 2020 at 23:00, 39-year-old Simphiwe Ngcobo was allegedly shot and killed while at Mafunze in Elandskop.

It is alleged that the deceased was walking on a footpath when he met his girlfriend walking with the suspect. After an argument, the suspect fatally shot the 39-year-old man on the head and wounded the woman. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

The Taylors Halt detectives initiated an investigation and the 37-year-old suspect was traced and arrested on the following day. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm suspected to be used in the commission of the offence. He appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest of the suspect.