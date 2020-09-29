South Africa: Man in Court for Murder

28 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 26 September 2020 at 23:00, 39-year-old Simphiwe Ngcobo was allegedly shot and killed while at Mafunze in Elandskop.

It is alleged that the deceased was walking on a footpath when he met his girlfriend walking with the suspect. After an argument, the suspect fatally shot the 39-year-old man on the head and wounded the woman. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

The Taylors Halt detectives initiated an investigation and the 37-year-old suspect was traced and arrested on the following day. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm suspected to be used in the commission of the offence. He appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.