South Africa: Police Require Community Assistance in Finding a Missing Man

29 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Makhado police are pleading with anyone who may provide information that will assist police in finding a 31 year-old man, Donavin Van Zyl from 89 Anderson Street in Makhado.

The victim was reportedly last seen walking in the CBD along OK taxi rank on 15 September 2020 at about 10:00 but never informed anyone where he is going.

Continuous efforts to locate Donovan at friends and relatives were conducted with no success until the matter was reported to the police who launched a manhunt.

The victim was last seen wearing blue denim pants with a black T-shirt and anyone with information to may contact Investigating officer, Lt.Col Tshililo Mphagi on 0825657877 or crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

