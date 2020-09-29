South Africa: Stock Theft Operation Nets in Eighteen Suspects

press release

Concerted efforts by the SAPS to thwart and ultimately eradicate the illicit trade in stolen stock and meat were handsomely rewarded when a cross border operation yielded the desired results. The operation which took place from the 27 August 2020 to date was a collaboration between police in OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Joe Gqabi Districts. Eighteen suspects, 159 cattle, 319 sheep, 70 goats, 22 horses, two vehicles and one firearm were some of the successes generated by an integrated anti stock theft operation between three Eastern Cape policing districts.

The operations spanned over the following areas:

At OR Tambo the members operated at Bityi (Julukuqu, Nyibeni, Mqhekezweni), Tsolo (Tsolo Village, Ntshiqo, New Homes), Qumbu (Black Hill loc, Ngxabane loc, Qumbu village and Ncaluke), Sulenkama (Etwa, Ntaboduli, Gorge and Qotira loc), Mthatha (Bhaziya, Langeni

At Joe Gqqabi operations were held at Katkop, Ngxaxha, Ntubeni, Mphehle and Maladini locations.

At Alfred Nzo district, Mt Ayliff (Brooksneck loc), Matatiele, Mt Frere, Bizana (Ndlovu, Mpetsheni and Luphondweni localities were the focus areas.

Throughout the duration of the operations the following actions were undertaken.

· Stop and search - 135

· Blue Light patrols - 238

· Vehicle searched - 198

· People searched - 756

· Premises searched - 35

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Vehicle Check points - 17

· Rural safety - 66

· Small holding - 887

· Stock raid - 26

· Stock pound - 23

· Tracing for stolen stock - 03

· Wanted suspects - 01

Eighteen suspects, ageing between 25 to 73 years were arrested on charges of stock theft and are expected to appear in the respective courts soon. The firearm recovered will be sent to ballistics for testing to ascertain its earlier use in commission of crime.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the three districts for an operation well executed and a job well done. 'Our actions must continue to combine skills, experience and resources in order to come down hard on those dealing in this illicit business of stock theft. Our intelligence driven operations must continue until we have broken the backbone of this crime. We are forever grateful to the members of the community who continue to share confidential information with police, as this greatly assist in the fight against stock theft,' she added.