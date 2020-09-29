South Africa: Reward Offered for Information On Kidnapping and Murder

press release

Police in the Eastern Cape are offering a reward of up to R100 000-00 to any person who can provide information which may lead to the arrest, successful prosecution and conviction of the suspect/s involved in a kidnapping and murder case that allegedly took place on 01 June 2019.

It is alleged that at about 21:50, on the mentioned date, Nyameka Twabu was asleep at her home at Ludeke locality, Bizana. Her husband, Mpumelelo Twabu was in a separate room watching a soccer game when unknown males entered in the room and pointed firearms at him while instructing him to lie down.

While Mpumelelo was still lying down, he also heard some other people entering the room and someone was also forced to lie next to him. The suspects demanded money and the person lying next to him responded that there was no money in the homestead. He then recognised the voice as that of his wife, Nyameka Twabu. The suspects demanded the gate and vehicle keys from Nyameka Twabu.

The suspects took both cellphones from the victims before forcefully grabbing the wife and taking her.

On 02 June 2019 at about 02:00 in the morning, Nyameka was found dead and her body was discovered at Nyanisweni forest. Her Hyundai vehicle including the two cellphones were found in the same forest. She was working as an IsiXhosa subject advisor at the time of her death.

Every effort in tracing the suspects were followed however they still remain at large. Police are offering a reward up to R100 000-00 for the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone with any information relating to the murder and robbery is asked to contact the Umtata Organised Crime Investigation, D/ Sgt Onesimo Mtirara - 071 475 1888 or D/Col Nceba Mshiyo-071 475 2292.

Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or any nearest police station. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.