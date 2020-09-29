Lesotho: Lefa in Coaches' Workshop

THE Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) is running a five-day workshop for premier league and A-Division coaches in preparation for the return of football activities.

The course was launched on Monday at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena in Maseru and ends tomorrow.

Football and other sporting activities remain banned in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking at the launch, LeFA secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi said as the world is preparing to live with the pandemic for a longer period, they found it necessary to prepare coaches to work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the course, we hope coaches will be ready by the time football activities are allowed to resume," Mohapi said.

"This will not be the usual workshop and will focus on coaches being leaders and preparing them to work in the Covid-19 pandemic."

The workshop will focus on technical aspects of sports science and medicine although it will largely be theory due to Covid-19 regulations.

Mohapi said while they are not pushing authorities to allow the return of sports, they are just being proactive adding that the workshop was one of their measures aimed at enhancing people's safety once they resume soccer activities.

"Please take what you will be taught seriously because it will be your duty to go out there and ensure that the players are protected while playing in the Covid-19 pandemic," Mohapi told the coaches.

LeFA is still negotiating with the Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sport and Recreation and the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC), over the return of football.

Mohapi said they have so far agreed with the ministry and NACOSEC when they finally resume soccer activities, they would not hesitate to shut them down again in the event of an increase in cases, especially from football.

The workshop is being facilitated by LeFA coach educators; Lehlohonolo Thotanyana and Seephephe Matete, conditioning expert, Ntsie Mapetla and national team coach Thabo Senong.

Relebohile Tšoanamatsie and Khamanyane Mohanoe will be taking the coaches through sports medicine topics.