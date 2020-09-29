Namibia: One Life Lost Is One Too Many - Geingob

President Hage Geingob has condemned the spate of violent attacks, including armed robberies and violence against women and children.

Geingob said he was concerned by these cruel acts, adding one life lost is one too many.

"The government will continue to fight these evils with all might to ensure that our people are protected and safeguarded to lead peaceful lives.

Our law enforcement units and the judicial system will do everything possible to ensure that those responsible for the death of Andy Kazekondjo are brought to justice," said Geingob, whose speech was read at the burial of Andy Kazekondjo, the 29-year-old man who was killed this month in Windhoek's Havana while trying to protect his sister from an intruder.

Kazekondjo was laid to rest on Saturday at Otjongombe in the Omaheke region.

"We are gathered here to bid farewell to a father and young man, whose life was abruptly and heinously taken away while he was defending his sister against cowardly intruders, a caring man, whose only sin was to protect his sister and defend her against violation by unscrupulous individuals who do not represent our values of peace and harmony, and therefore have no place in our country," said the head of state.

"We are gathered here today to show our love and sympathy to the family of late Kazekondjo. The death of Andy Kazekondjo has not only robbed your family of a son, brother, father and uncle, but has also robbed our nation of a brave and courageous young man. We share your pain caused by the loss of your beloved son, brother, father and uncle."