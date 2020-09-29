Lesotho/South Africa: I Am Ready for Chippa - Khooa

29 September 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

BANTU defender Tsietsi Khooa says he is ready for life at South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Chippa United.

Chippa United is on the verge of signing Khooa and his teammate Bokang Sello.

The duo left the country on Sunday for Port Elizabeth where they are taking part in the side's pre-season preparations.

Each of the players is expected to sign a two-year contract with Chippa. They were both expected to undergo their medical and fitness tests yesterday to determine whether or not Chippa would sign them.

Khooa has been a pillar in the Bantu defence for the last four years helping the team win three league titles. And the player says he has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

The hard-tackling defender has undergone several unsuccessful trials in South Africa.

Last season, Khooa failed to make the cut at Celtic along with his Bantu teammates Litšepe Marabe and Hlompho Kalake. Motebang Sera (Matlama) managed to move to Celtic last season signing a two-year contract.

"I am happy with the opportunity but there is nothing concrete that we can talk about now because we haven't signed yet although we have been training," Khooa said.

The South African native said all the challenges he went through were only preparing him for times like this.

"In life you don't relax... I have taken everything that football has been throwing at me and I know that my experiences have only strengthened me. I have been preparing for this kind opportunity for long time now."

Khooa will be reuniting with his former coach Lehlohonolo Seema with whom he worked at Bloemfontein Celtic Multichoice team before joining Bantu four years ago. Khooa will also be reuniting with former teammate at both Bantu and Celtic, Maloisane Ramasimong.

