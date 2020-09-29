Namibia: Prosecutor General Position Advertised

THE Judicial Service Commission has advertised the prosecutor general's position, three months before the incumbent's term in office comes to an end.

The deadline for applications to fill the post is 16 October 2020.

The prosecutor general (PG) is responsible for prosecuting in the name of the state in criminal proceedings. The PG has the power to make the ultimate decision to prosecute suspected offenders, or not to prosecute them.

The Namibian Constitution stipulates that the PG is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.

The commission placed advertisements in newspapers on Monday, calling for qualified candidates to apply to be appointed as PG.

This is a major transparency coup for the commission, chaired by chief justice Peter Shivute, at a time when all eyes are on who would replace the current PG, Martha Imalwa, who is being credited by some for her tough stance on prosecuting the Fishrot case. Imalwa's term in office ends at the close of the year.

The advertisement states that applicants should hold qualifications that would entitle them to practise in all Namibian courts.

"The applicant should, by virtue of his or her experience, conscientiousness and integrity be a fit and proper person to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the Office of the Prosecutor General," the advert reads.

Other requirements include 15 years of admission as a legal practitioner, a proven track record of being able to act with integrity and impartiality and with knowledge of Namibia's socio-economic context and government programmes.

Experience in criminal litigation or other experience in the field of criminal justice is also required.

Applicants should also have demonstrable leadership qualities and a clear vision to improve the criminal justice system, the advertisement further states.

There are no term limits to the PG's tenure.

Imalwa was appointed as PG for a 10-year term with effect from the start of 2004 nearly 17 years ago. In October 2013, her term was renewed, but this time for seven years, until the end of this year.

Imalwa has been working around the clock in the Fishrot scandal investigation. Some lawyers representing the accused charged in the Fishrot and Fishcor corruption cases are allegedly irritated by her hard stance in the matters to such an extent that they wanted her to be recused from the cases.