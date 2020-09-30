Kenya: Universities to Reopen for in-Person Learning From October 5 - Magoha

29 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education gave clearance for resumption of in-person learning in tertiary institutions on Tuesday with priority given to final year university students who are expected to report back on Monday, October 5.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha directed University Councils and Senates to subsequently prioritize the reopening in-person teaching for science-based courses.

Thereafter, universities will progressively reopen in-person learning for all other course in strict conformity with heal ministry guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 including social distancing and provision of disinfection booths.

Universities will however be required to be linked to a health facility before reopening.

Magoha said education ministry officials in conjunction with their public health counterparts conduct routine monitoring to ensure compliance.

The guidelines, Magoha said, will apply to Teachers' Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.