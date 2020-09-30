Kenya: Universities to Reopen for in-Person Learning From October 5 - Magoha

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education gave clearance for resumption of in-person learning in tertiary institutions on Tuesday with priority given to final year university students who are expected to report back on Monday, October 5.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha directed University Councils and Senates to subsequently prioritize the reopening in-person teaching for science-based courses.

Thereafter, universities will progressively reopen in-person learning for all other course in strict conformity with heal ministry guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 including social distancing and provision of disinfection booths.

Universities will however be required to be linked to a health facility before reopening.

Magoha said education ministry officials in conjunction with their public health counterparts conduct routine monitoring to ensure compliance.

The guidelines, Magoha said, will apply to Teachers' Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres.

