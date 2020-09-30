Kenya: FKF Lands Multi-Million Startimes Broadcast Sponsorship

29 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has announced an agreement with Chinese media company StarTimes to broadcast next season's Kenyan Premier League, National Super League and national team matches in a seven year deal.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Mwendwa said the deal is worth Sh119.3mn (1.1mn USD) per year.

While all national team matches for both men and women as well as the top tier will be broadcasted, StarTimes will beam live up to 30 matches in the second tier Super League.

"We have already signed the agreement with StarTimes and more details will be revealed on Wednesday in a press briefing," FKF boss Mwendwa told Capital Sport.

The two entities have been in discussions over the past month for a deal and finally, they have reached an agreement.

Over the last three seasons since the departure of South African broadcasters SuperSport, Spanish company MediaPro have been broadcasting matches which have in turn been beamed online. But, the matches will now be available on PayTv and Free to Air.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.