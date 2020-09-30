Kenya: Gor Mahia Concludes Recruitment of New Players in Current Transfer Window

29 September 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia will not sign any other player in the current transfer window, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has said.

This is after the team announced the acquisition of striker Dickson Raila from the lower-tier side Masawa FC.

"We are done with the exercise of signing new players and that means, Dickson Raila is the last player to be roped into the squad. We believe we have done our best to get the necessary players," Rachier told the club's portal.

NEW SIGNINGS

Raila comes in to boost a deadly forward line that includes teenage striker Benson Omala, who joined in recently from Western Stima, Nicholas Kipkirui, Clinton Okoth and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu.

Raila is the 14th signing for K'Ogalo as they try to rebuild the team following the exit of several senior players including Joash Onyango who joined Simba SC in Tanzania and the duo of goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo and speedy forward Boniface Omondi who decamped to moneybags Wazito FC.

Other new players include Malawian wonder kid Andrew Numero, Ugandan forward Titto Okelo, Kelvin Wesonga, Kennedy Owino, John Ochieng, Samuel Njau, Cameroonian Bertrand Konfor, Sidney Ochieng and John Macharia.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

