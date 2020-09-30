Kenya: Wanyama Threatens to Sue Woman Over Claims of Sexual Relationship

29 September 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama is threatening to sue a woman who has publicly claimed she had a sexual relationship with him.

In a strongly-worded statement, Wanyama has also lashed out at a blogger who interviewed the woman when she made the allegations.

"I'm prepared to go to great lengths to protect my good name and character, consequently and with the blessings of my management team, I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have the unreserved right to seek," said Wanyama.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the woman boasts about her sexual exploits with about 15 Kenyan celebrities, including "Wanyama and his brother Oliech."

NO SUCH BROTHER

But Nairobi News can confirm that Wanyama has no blood brother named Oliech.

The woman was interviewed by controversial blogger Xtian Dela, whose real name in Aurther Mandela.

The woman also names musicians Khaligraph Jones, Willy Paul and Otile Brown among the celebrities she has gotten cosy with.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

