Tanzania: Yes Politics Now, but Economy and Development Require Work

AS political temperature mounts ahead of the October elections with political parties trying to woo voters, Tanzanians should think far off the box --more importantly that there is life after elections.

With that in mind, the business community learns that Tanzania is a country that favours one to be a billionaire just like the fifth phase government has been preaching.

This is a country, where political freedom should be fully tapped by the citizens and investors to do legal business, because peace is an asset for any trade to grow.

Citing the recent indigenous, Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, who found two of tanzanite stones, weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilograms (20.4 and 11.2 pounds) each, in the northern Mererani hills and sold to the government at 7.7 bn/- (approximately 2.9 million euros or $ 3.3 million), this is a country, where one who has serious business ideas would only think of sky to be the limit in minting money.

For instance, CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli campaigning in Iringa in Samora Ground recently said: "CCM manifesto has created 8 million jobs in the last five years in the region and expects to create some 6 million ones once reelected in power," is a sign that all the pledges of the politicians is purely to make the economy grow.

When we think of this statement, it is upon the citizens and investors to exploit such chances in the country to grow and create millions of Laizers.

This country is rich and endowed with a lot of minerals, several fish species, fruits; you name it which should be fully exploited as opportunities for one to make money after the formal political campaigns.

Tanzania wants Tanzanians, who talk less and thereafter engage in serious business after the campaigns, where leaders (those who are not elected bow down honourably and side with the ones who are victorious) to build the nation.

At the end of the day all children want food and education, patients want medicine, civil servants want salaries and the chain in a way does not want any politics and unnecessary court battles for positions, which are for individuals and have little or no importance to the nation.