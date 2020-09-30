Kenya: Athlete Attacked and Badly Injured By Hippo

An athlete is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by a hippo during training in Manguo on the outskirts of Nyahururu.

Edwin Mokua, 28, was training in an open field on the shores of River Ewaso on Monday afternoon when the animal attacked him.

The athlete, who was to leave the country for Turkey on Wednesday night, suffered broken ribs and is recuperating at Nyahururu Hospital.

Mokua was to take part in the Izmir marathon on Sunday. Miriam Wangare, who was to travel with Mokua, told the Nation that, Mokua was to "participate in the annual race for the first time."

Mokua, who was rescued by fellow runner Denis Kipkoskei, said Kipkoskei was several metres ahead of him when he encountered a group of hippos grazing.

"I passed by the animals, but didn't see [Mokua] when I looked back seconds later," said Kipkoskei.

He explained: "Then I saw him struggle to free himself from one of the hippos. I scared off the rest before turning my energies to the one that was attacking him."