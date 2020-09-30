Kenya: Gor Mahia Should Follow AFC Leopards Example, Urges Oliech

Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis "The Manace" Oliech has challenged Gor Mahia to borrow a leaf from arch-rivals AFC Leopards and come up with new ways of bringing revenue to the club.

AFC Leopards recently opened a modern merchandise shop at Sawa Mall, along Moi Avenue in Nairobi. For the last one week, Ingwe fans have been flocking the merchandise shop to buy replica jerseys ahead of the new season.

Club members have been buying the replica jerseys at Sh2,600 through their branches while registered members buying directly from the shop part with Sh2,800. Non-registered Ingwe fans pay Sh3,000 for the jerseys.

Oliech has called on other Kenyan Premier League clubs to emulate Ingwe and form a consistent revenue stream.

"AFC Leopards management have shown that they are interested in improving the club's financial status. They have set a good precedent for clubs like Gor Mahia which have a big fan base but are ever in financial problems. Gor should wake up because if they emulate this initiative, their financial status will improve," said Oliech.

"The modern shop should not only have replica jerseys but also other Leopards branded merchandise. They have done well and other clubs should follow suit," he added.

The 35-year-old former Gor Mahia striker however warned Leopards to be careful so that cartels and unscrupulous business men don't hijack the whole process and leave the club in massive loses.

To reap maximum profits, he has advised Leopards management to ensure their merchandise are only sold in their main shop in Nairobi and other recognised retail shops in active branches across the country.

"If they manage the sales well and lock out businessmen who sell fake jerseys, then they will be on another level financially in the near future. Apart from Nairobi they should also establish a strong marketing network in Western Kenya," Oliech told Nation Sport.

Better team

Oliech also tipped Leopards to have a better season than Gor who have have had a huge turnover in the current transfer window.

"Fourteen new players in a team doesn't mean success. It will take time for them to gel. Leopards have young players who have been together and will make a good squad next season," he said.

Oliech left Gor unceremoniously in 2019 after the club terminated his contract due to gross misconduct.