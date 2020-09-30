Kenya: Relief for Caddies as KGU Announces Return

Caddie services and physical presentation of prizes during golf competitions have now been allowed but with strict conditions which golf clubs must adhere to.

In a circular to all the golf captains of Kenya Golf Union (KGU) affiliated clubs, KGU chairman Ben Omuodo said the circular had been issued following last week's guidelines on resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and President Uhuru Kenyatta's address to the nation on Monday.

"I would like to thank you all for the cooperation that you have shown to help stop the rapid spread of Covid-19. It has been a difficult time for all the golfers, and it is noteworthy that you have all done your part in helping to stop the spread of the dreaded disease," said Omuodo.

For a start, golfers will book their tee times with their respective clubs and the daily tee times published at the clubs. This will help to control the number of people who arrive at the tee-box and ensure that there is no crowding.

The golfers who wish to employ the services of a caddie can also be assigned one through the same booking system unless they have a personal arrangement with the caddie or do not require the service of one.

Secondly, golfers and caddies will be checked for elevated body temperature before they access the golf club. If they have elevated temperatures, they should not be allowed to come into contact with other golfers or caddies.

The role of caddies will be as bag carrier and advisor for the golfer. They will perform their duties while maintaining a safe distance from the golfers.

"At the same time the golf clubs shall continue to ensure that all golfers and caddies have access to hand washing facilities and sanitisers as they enter the golf course and as they leave. Additionally, the golfers and caddies will also be required to have a bottle of hand sanitiser in the golf bag," added Omuodo in the circular.

Golfers and caddies shall always endeavour to maintain a distance of at least two metres between them, while all golf clubs shall ensure that there will be adequate starting intervals between groups of players. If the group consists of three golfers, then the minimum starting interval shall be eight minutes. If the groups consists of four golfers, then the minimum starting interval shall be 10 minutes. No golf club will allow more than four golfers in any flight.

In the event of a competition, then the players will fill in their own cards in accordance with the Covid-19 Related Guidance on The Rules of Golf by R&A Rule 3.3b, and return their scores electronically, or in any other safe way to the committee.

After the round, the players shall pay their caddies using mobile money. The golf clubs will be encouraged to hold virtual presentations and only have a maximum of a third of the club house capacity for golfers who are physically present.

"As we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, we advise the Captains to continue being vigilant and do their part, as they have successfully done so far, in helping to reduce the spread of the disease while allowing players to enjoy their rounds and at the same time helping those in need among us," added the KGU boss in his circular to the various club captains.