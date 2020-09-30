Namibia: Venaani Dealt Blow in Parliament

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani was dealt a blow in the National Assembly on Tuesday after his motion to discuss the need to promulgate a flexible land tenure system law was rejected as irrelevant.

Venaani introduced a motion to discuss the need to implement the Flexible Land Tenure Act in the National Assembly earlier in September.

The Flexible Land Tenure Act, which was passed by parliament in 2012, aims to create alternative forms of land title which are simpler and cheaper to administer than existing forms.

The law also aims to provide security for persons who live in informal settlements or are provided low-income housing and to empower them economically through these rights.

Venaani last week argued the government failed to enforce this law nine years after it had been passed by parliament.

He said the act could have solved challenges faced by less fortunate and previously disadvantaged Namibians to have rights of access to a piece of land for housing purposes.

However, the government started with the implementation of this system in 2018 through a pilot project in three local authorities areas: Windhoek, Oshakati and Gobabis.

On this basis, some Swapo members of parliament and also opposition MPs dismissed Venaani's motion as irrelevant because it was addressing an issue the government was already dealing with.

Deputy minister of agriculture Anna Shiweda provided an elaborate update on the progress made by the government on the implementation of the pilot projects in the three local authority areas.

"We see no need for the motion and do not support it. The act with its regulations is in force, its implementation has been piloted and is now being rolled out in most towns in the country. I therefore move that the motion is not entertained," Shiweda said.

Urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni, deputy minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila all rejected the motion as well, arguing it was not worth debating.

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi also supported Shiweda's position that the law had been brought into force and its implementation is ongoing.

"I know this thing has been promulgated. I worked on this thing," he said, asking the presiding officer to move on to the next item on the agenda.

Swartbooi last week criticised other opposition parties for tabling "pedestrian motions" which he claimed were reactionary and not backed by political ideologies or the principles that the mover of the motion stands for.

He claimed most of the motions tabled in parliament over the past few months were not "well articulated and not scientific in their outlook".