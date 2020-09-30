Tanzania: PM Calls for Votes As 20 Jump Opposition Ship

CCM Central Committee Member, Prime Minister (PM) Mr Kassim Majaliwa has welcomed 20 people who have defected from the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) to the ruling party.

The group includes the Kagera CHADEMA Youth Wing Leader, Francis Mutachunzibwa and the ex-Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Ndibalema, who resigned from the opposition since last year.

Speaking on behalf of the others, Mutachunzibwa said "I am quite familiar with CHADEMA... I am confessing and admit that I made a mistake, but I have decided to return home, please accept me."

"I urge all the residents of Bukoba to choose Dr John Magufuli, he is a very hardworking person... as from Tuesday I will start campaigning for him and Advocate Byabato to the end," he said during a campaign rally held at Mashujaa Grounds in Bukoba Municipality.

The Premier called on residents of the area to think twice before making a final decision on whom to choose to lead the country.

"We want someone who is a God fearing person, a person whose background is well known... the task of leading a country is not easy ... the person will be the Head of State and the Commander in Chief of the Nation," noted the PM He thus urged the people of Kagera to vote for Dr John Magufuli for presidency, Advocate Steven Byabato to be the Bukoba Urban Member of Parliament.

Mr Majaliwa welcomed several prominent figures of the region to address the gathering, including the ex-Bukoba Mayor, Dr Anatoly Amani and former MP of the constituency, Ambassador Khamis Kagasheki, who urged people to choose Dr Magufuli and all CCM candidates.

The former Industry and Trade Minister, Mr Charles Mwijage said the key agenda for the people of Muleba is to make sure all votes go to Dr Magufuli and CCM parliamentary and councillorship candidates, calling on residents of Bukoba to ensure all the nine constituencies remain with the ruling party.

He said the move will also help them garner four special seats MPs from there.