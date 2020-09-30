Tanzania: Child Forum Calls for Equal Opportunities Ahead of October Polls

THE local based forum Children Dignity Forum (CDF) has called upon politicians to consider women's dignity in their manifesto during the election campaigns in order to raise their status and reduce gender violence against women and girls.

To consider women's rights in the manifesto is one way towards having an equal society where all men and women have equal rights in society and in administration.

The call was made by CDF Quality Assurance and Compliance Manager, Ms. Dorothea Ernest during an exclusive interview with the Daily News on the ongoing campaigns for the general election which is expected to be held on October 28, this year.

She said, in order to reduce and end inequalities within the society, it should come from a good manifesto from political parties, which will be implemented when the political party contests and wins the election.

"We want politicians to talk about child marriage and violence against women and girls and oppressive laws. To build a strong nation with better development needs equality and participation of all people in development activities, but if you have one group especially women and girls left behind, you can achieve nothing," she said.

She said that CDF wants them to talk and prioritize the issues of women and children, because apart from that the country will prepare a nation of oppression to children, women and girls.

"We urge the people as we approach the elections to choose women who will be able to fight for the priorities and well-being of women and children and in other matters that hinder women's development in general, including health and water," she said.

In fighting against inequality, she said in 2017, they launched a program 'Empower Sisters Fellowship' with the focus on higher learning students in matters of leadership and gender issues.

On her part, a student from Centre for foreign Relation, Ms Hilder Gasper said currently there is positive response to women running for various positions in politics, where some have come forward to compete for various positions from the grassroots level.

"We thank the CDF through the leadership program for training us in various issues, including leadership to emerge at the front line and seize opportunities," said Ms Gasper.

Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) is a voluntary, private, non-governmental, nonpartisan and non-profit-making civil society children's rights organization founded and registered in 2006, with its headquarters in Dar es Salaam with regional offices in Dodoma and Mara.