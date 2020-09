Red Cross first responders rescuing occupants from the collapsed building.

Kisumu — An unfinished three-storey building collapsed in Kisumu's Mamboleo area on Tuesday night trapping at least four occupants who lived in its first floor.

Neighbours who responded to the incident said four people were pulled out from the rubble but three others were unaccounted for.

Those rescued had a varying degree of injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical assessment.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident that occurred at about 10pm.