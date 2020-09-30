Rwanda: We Cannot Allow SDGs to Be Victims of Coronavirus - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are critical to achieving much-needed human progress.

He was addressing a high level meeting convened by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

On Tuesday, Guterres convened world leaders on "Financing the 2030 Agenda for Development in the era of Covid-19."

Rwanda, United Kingdom, Fiji and European Union have taken the lead on recovering better for sustainability.

"The Sustainable Development Goals are the world's yardstick for much needed progress on human development," Kagame said.

In 2015, the world came together to chart a new path to achieve sustainable development. At least 17 global goals were highlighted, with a target to achieve them by 2030.

Kagame insisted that the 2030 Agenda may be off-track, but that it does not mean the world has to accept "a smaller future."

"On the contrary, we can build back better and stronger by embarking on new and innovative approaches suited to the challenges ahead," he said.

That, he added, means adopting an implementation mindset and not doing business as usual.

To finance SDGs, Rwanda made four key recommendations; building resilient national health systems with universal health coverage, investing in new technologies, and empowering women and youth.

The country also suggested it was critical to ensure adequate social and financial protection for the most vulnerable people.

"The financial system can be a force multiplier, but we need to strengthen adherence to global standards and norms by reporting data in a transparent and comparable manner," Kagame said.

The head of state also emphasised that no one can allow SDGs to become a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic or any other unexpected shock.

"Let's stay focused," he insisted.