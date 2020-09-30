Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo - East Sudan Issues Will Be Solved Shortly

Sinkat — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, pointed out that the issues of the three states of east Sudan will be solved shortly.

In an address he gave during his visit to Sinkat Locality, the Red Sea State, accompanied by the Sovereignty Council member, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, and the Federal Government Minister, Yousif Adam Al-Dhai, to participate at the Peace, Development and Justice, Lt. Gen. Daglo saluted the people of east Sudan, stressing that he will stand alongside the people of east Sudan to remove the marginalization, unite the rank and to patch up the rift in the social fabric.

He affirmed that Sudan is moving ahead toward democratic transition.

The conference was also addressed by the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, engineer Aballa Shengray, who affirmed the capability of the people of east Sudan to go forward in the democratic era.

He said that the conference embodies the democratic approach in demanding legitimate rights, praising the role of the native administration in bringing peace, hoping that this stance will lead to overcoming development challenges.

The Chairman of the Higher Council of Beja Chieftains, Mohamed Al-Amin, pointed to the injustice and suffering witnessed in the region during the former regimes since Sudan independence, affirming the support of east Sudan to the glorious December revolution.

The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received the recommendations and decisions of the conference that were included in the final statement of the conference.

The decisions included the categorical rejection to East Sudan peace track in Juba negotiations, the violations in the appointment of the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, and foreign interference in the affairs of the country, as well as the suspension agricultural and industrial plans and the mining activity in eastern Sudan areas, until bases are achieved to meet the interests of the people of the region.