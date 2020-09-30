Sudan: FM Meets RF Advance Delegation

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Edeen met, at his office, Tuesday, the Advance delegation of the Revolutionary Front headed by , Yasser Arman.

The meeting discussed means for implementation of the Peace Agreements scheduled to be signed in Oct.3 in Juba and the development of these agreements to secure peace and stability in all parts of the country.

The Acting Foreign Minister briefed the delegation over the international community concern of peace in Sudan, affirming that the FM will give due concern to support realization of peace for building the country.

The two sides shared identical views on establishment of the requested partnership between the different components and forces of Sudan.