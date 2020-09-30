Sudan: President and Members of Sovereignty Council Eulogize Emir of Kuwait

29 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and members of the council have eulogized the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, who passed away today (Tuesday).

The Transitional Sovereignty Council described the late Sheikh Sabah as a prominent Arab leader who devoted his life and directed his energies to serve his homeland and his Arab and Islamic nation and elevating its position through witnessed stances for achieving Arab solidarity.

The Transitional Sovereignty Council stressed that the late Sheikh Sabah has contributed to strengthening the deeply-rooted historical and fraternal relations between the Sudanese and Kuwaiti peoples, referring to the stances of Kuwait in support of Sudan in all the regional and international forums.

