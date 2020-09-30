Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Meets With Al-Mirghani

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Al-Yas, has met with the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani, at Tayba Palace in Cairo.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation of the patriotic, national and historical role that Al-Mirghani is playing, pointing to his firm keenness to promote the relations between Sudan and Egypt for the interest of the two peoples as well as his efforts to support the transitional period and the democratic transition in Sudan.

Al-Mirghani inquired at the meeting about progress of the relations between Sudan and Egypt in the current stage, the conditions of the Sudanese community in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the educational and health cooperation programs and the Egyptian support to confront the corona pandemic and the floods disaster in Sudan.

Ambassador Al-Yas affirmed that the bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt have witnessed a qualitative progress since advent of the glorious December revolution, as well as intense and mutual involvement in various areas of cooperation, adding that the Republic of Egypt is providing various types of support to Sudan.