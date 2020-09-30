Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Meets With Al-Mirghani

29 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Al-Yas, has met with the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani, at Tayba Palace in Cairo.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation of the patriotic, national and historical role that Al-Mirghani is playing, pointing to his firm keenness to promote the relations between Sudan and Egypt for the interest of the two peoples as well as his efforts to support the transitional period and the democratic transition in Sudan.

Al-Mirghani inquired at the meeting about progress of the relations between Sudan and Egypt in the current stage, the conditions of the Sudanese community in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the educational and health cooperation programs and the Egyptian support to confront the corona pandemic and the floods disaster in Sudan.

Ambassador Al-Yas affirmed that the bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt have witnessed a qualitative progress since advent of the glorious December revolution, as well as intense and mutual involvement in various areas of cooperation, adding that the Republic of Egypt is providing various types of support to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.