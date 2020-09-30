Sudan: Arrival of Egyptian Bakeries' Gift to Sudan

Khartoum — Two Egyptian military planes carrying two bakeries out of a total of 10 bakeries, as a gift from the Egyptian people to the Sudanese people Tuesday noon landed at Khartoum Airport.

The two planes were received at Khartoum Airport by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, and the Senior Advisor of the Prime Minister, Al-Sheikh Khidir, the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussam Eissa, the Egyptian General Consul to Sudan, Advisor Ahmed Adli Imam, the Egyptian Military Attaché, Brig. Ahmed Al-Shazali, and the Egyptian Information Attaché, Abdul-Nabi Saddiq.

In a press statement upon receiving the gift, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, expressed his pleasure on arrival of the first batch of Egyptian bakeries, which will contribute to addressing the bread problem and developing the bread industry in Sudan.

He said that arrival of the gift comes within the cooperation and support that the Arab Republic of Egypt has been providing to addressing some of the challenges facing the transitional government in Sudan, stressing that the two countries have a strong will and a serious desire to establish a relationship between them that is based on joint constructive and fruitful cooperation in all the economic and commercial fields.

Madani pointed out that that the support came at the right time under the current circumstances of the bread crisis, indicating that there are strategic efforts to address this issue, whether it is related to providing wheat or developing the bread industry, especially that more than 80% of the bakeries in Sudan are traditional bakeries, a matter which is considered one of the factors that negatively affect the provision of adequate and appropriate service.

He said that the trend of the two countries is to reactivate the implementation of joint projects, especially in the fields of trade and economic exchange and integration between Sudan and Egypt, which will proceed with the same strength and enthusiasm that began over the past year, adding that there are large areas for cooperation and economic integration that can benefit the two peoples.

On his part, the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan said that the arrival of the first shipment of the bakeries donated by the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sudanese people comes in full coordination with the Sudanese Council of Ministers and within the framework of Egyptian support to the Sudanese people to face the challenges facing the transitional period.

He indicated that the coming period will witness more Egyptian support to Sudan in all domains, especially in the medical, development, humanitarian, and strategic fields, in implementation of the outcome of the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, and his accompanying delegation to Sudan in last August, during which the two countries agreed to implement a number of joint projects in the development, humanitarian, medical and educational cooperation.

SUNA adds that the arrival of this shipment of the furnaces was preceded by an air bridge consisted of 14 aircraft carrying medicines, devices, solutions and medical equipment launched by Egypt and arrival of an Egyptian working team composed of 24 doctors, technicians and paramedics in various specialties to help facing the impacts of the floods in Sudan.