Sudan: 40 South Kordofan Women Graduate As Leather Workers

29 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — The Kandaka Voluntary Organisation in South Kordofan reports that after several weeks of advanced training in leather industries, about 40 women trainees have graduated in Kadugli.

Asma Omar, director of the organisation, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga's Hanebnaho (We Will Build It [Sudan]) programme that "the aim of the initiative is to transform local communities into productive societies to support the wheel of the economy at local and national level".

Omar explained that her organisation targets women in war zones to alleviate their suffering, as women are the first victims of wars.

"Women in local communities still play an important role in the wheel of production, and they can exploit the resources that the state has in its animal and agricultural sectors to increase its income and raise its standard of living."

She also referred to their efforts to bring about a change in values among local communities by spreading the culture of peace as an alternative to the culture of war.

'Strategic feminist coalition'

As reported by Radio Dabanga this month, Women members of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) and the Sudanese Women's Alliance signed a joint political declaration in the South Sudan capital Juba.

Building a strategic feminist coalition is needed to achieve peace and unity in the country, the two women's groups said in a press statement after the signing.

They will cooperate to safeguard the dignity of Sudanese women, guarantee their rights as stipulated in international covenants, and ensure equality and the empowerment of women to enable them "to really and effectively participate in public life".

The two parties stressed the central role of women in achieving a just and sustainable peace, that must be based on citizenship and equality, and a secular democratic system that guarantees rights for all without discrimination.

