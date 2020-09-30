Sudan: Curtailing Traders 'Threat to South Kordofan Peace Process'

Abu Jubeiha / Talodi — Intelligence authorities in Abu Jubeiha and Talodi in Sudan's South Kordofan have suspended issuing permits for the Salaam Markets in the localities. Activists consider the move "a dangerous turning point for the community peace process in the region".

Activists told Radio Dabanga that the General Intelligence Service (GIS)* in Abu Jubeiha have stopped granting permits to market traders in the areas of Dabke and Um Dardu.

They explained that the local authorities of Talodi issued a similar decision before, which traders were banned from going to El Salaam markets in the lands adjacent to areas controlled by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N)

The activists consider the move contrary of community peace advocated by people in the state, as well as a restriction of civil freedom, and they called on the state authorities to intervene immediately.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, a Nuba activist was beaten-up by members of the Military Intelligence in Abu Jubeiha.

El Sheikh Mohamedein, member of the Comprehensive Peace Forces Association, told Radio Dabanga that they were preparing the launch of a political seminar on Freedom Square in Abu Jubeiha yesterday, when a military force in six vehicles prevented them.

"They ordered us to stop the forum, saying we did not have a permit from the General Intelligence Service (GIS)* nor from the Abu Jubeiha military garrison," he reported.

* In late July last year, Sudan's infamous National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) was reformed, its competences adjusted, and its name was changed to General Intelligence Service (GIS). Before July, the holding of gatherings, be it conferences, workshops, or demonstrations, were to be approved by NISS officers, who tended to refuse to issue a permit, often at the last moment. Security officers and members of the Military Intelligence in South Kordofan reportedly continue the old practices of the NISS in the state.

