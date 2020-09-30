Somalia: Man Suspected of Raping 85-Year-Old Granny in Afgoye Arrested

29 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A man in his mid-20s is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in Afgoye town in Lower Shabelle region on Monday.

Hassan Ali is accused of raping an 85-year-old granny and 41-year-old woman on Monday at an open field in Afgoye town which is 30 kilometres from the capital from Mogadishu.

Confirming the incident acting Regional police Commander Ali Mohamed Salal said they have arrested the suspect who tried to run after committing the incident and transferred him to Mogadishu to appear before the court.

"The victims have identified the suspect who was trying to escape to another region," said Salal acting police commander.

The residents urged the government to take severe action against him to discourage such habits.

'We do not want the suspect with such character amongst us he should be handed death penalty so that he serves an example to other people,"

The suspect is being held Waberi Police Station and will be taken to court.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.