Somalia: Man Suspected of Raping 85-Year-Old Granny in Afgoye Arrested

A man in his mid-20s is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in Afgoye town in Lower Shabelle region on Monday.

Hassan Ali is accused of raping an 85-year-old granny and 41-year-old woman on Monday at an open field in Afgoye town which is 30 kilometres from the capital from Mogadishu.

Confirming the incident acting Regional police Commander Ali Mohamed Salal said they have arrested the suspect who tried to run after committing the incident and transferred him to Mogadishu to appear before the court.

"The victims have identified the suspect who was trying to escape to another region," said Salal acting police commander.

The residents urged the government to take severe action against him to discourage such habits.

'We do not want the suspect with such character amongst us he should be handed death penalty so that he serves an example to other people,"

The suspect is being held Waberi Police Station and will be taken to court.