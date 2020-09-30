Cameroon-Japan Cooperation - Prospects With New Prime Minister

29 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Japan's Ambassador to Cameroon Osawa Tsutomu had discussions with the Minister Delegate Felix Mbayu on September 25, 2020.

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in Charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on September 25, 2020 had discussions with the Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, Osawa Tsutomu in Yaounde.

Talking to the press after the discussions, the Japanese diplomat said, they discussed many issues, especially bilateral relations and future cooperation. He said 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cameroon and Japan.

The discussions also served as an occasion for Minister Felix Mbayu and Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu to talk about future cooperation between their two countries, especially with the appointment and inauguration of the new Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga on September 16, 2020. He was elected by parliament to replace Shinzo Abe following his surprise resignation. The new Prime Minister of Japan was the Chief Cabinet Secretary of the former Prime Minister. As such, Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu said, the new Prime Minister will continue with the policies of his predecessor. "We believe that under his leadership, we will expand and develop our relations," he said.

