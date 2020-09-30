Cameroon: Zoom - Actors Engaged in Diverse Preparations

All attention is now focused on the publication of the list of retained candidates for the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors.

The different stakeholders in the election of Regional Councillors programmed for December 6, 2020 are in one way or the other engaged in preparations for the various remaining phases of the electoral process.

It is true that much attention is focused at the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) that is required by Section 187 of the Electoral Code, "The Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the lists of candidates at least 60 days before the date of the poll." The session as of right of the Electoral Board of ELECAM therefore opened on Sunday, September 27, 2020 to scrutinise the nomination papers of aspiring candidates and publish the list of retained candidatures on or before October 7, 2020.

While ELECAM examines the nomination papers, political parties that filed nomination papers for the category of Delegates of Divisions to run for the election in the different constituencies are also intensifying preparations. The political bureau member of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), Hon. Koupit Adamou disclosed to Cameroon Tribune activities at their level as the party targets the Noun Constituency in the West Region. He said that after submitting the candidature nomination papers, the party is now involved in preparation for the electoral campaign. He said that this phase of the preparation include the drafting of the campaign manifesto, preparation to acquire campaign gadgets, constitution of campaign teams and working on the campaign programme and itineraries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides preparing for campaigns, political parties that have filed candidature papers are certainly preparing for pre-electoral petitions in case their lists are rejected by the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon. This is in compliance with Section 259 of the Electoral Code which provides that, "Any decision to accept or reject a candidature or list of candidates may be challenged by the candidate concerned, any representative of a list concerned and/or any other list, and any other member of the electoral college. The petition shall be lodged with the competent administrative court, within no more than five days of the notification of the rejection or acceptance decision."

Without much perceptible hustling and bustling, traditional rulers are also preparing for the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors. They constitute another electoral college considering that 20 traditional rulers have to be represented in each Regional Council elected by their peers.