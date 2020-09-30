Cameroon: National Civic Service Agency for Participation in Development - South West Trains 100 Conscripts

This 2020 batch was baptized "Nation Changers".

The South West Region has trained a total of 100 Conscripts for Cameroon this year, 2020. The young conscripts aged between 17- 21, from various educational and professional establishments, were trained for one month under the National Civic Service Agency for Participation in Development (NCSAPD).

A ceremony to finalise their training September 25, 2020, at the campus of Christ the King College in Tiko Sub Division (Fako Division) of the South West Region, was chaired by Ngembane Daniel Ekole, Inspector General at the Governor's Office. The Inspector General told the trained conscripts to be ambassadors of citizenship. He urged them to abandon the old habits and become models for the youth. Speaking on behalf of the South West Governor, Ngembane called on the conscript-graduates to put their expertise at the service of their communities. "You should equally be good ambassadors of the Agency by informing your peers about the conscript and volunteer programmes," he admonished.

The South West Chief of NCSAPD, Esembe Rose, saluted the trainers and the trainees for their bravery and discipline. Esembe explained that government had taken up moral re-arming and educating young Cameroonians as one of the priorities of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. As of date, some 13.000 Conscripts have been trained nationwide to curb the degrading morals among the youth expected to take the mantle of leadership tomorrow.

The training is in line with government policy of giving the youth morality and responsibility of good citizenship so that they can join in the emergence of Cameroon by 2035.

The trained conscripts of this year were the seventh batch of trainees named "Nation Changers". Some eight resource persons including Police Officials participated in their training. The youngsters were trained on programmes including civic and social life, first aid, environmental protection and sustainable development, adolescent reproductive health, sports and physical education, bilingualism, and national integration.